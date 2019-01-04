A new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport has been officially unveiled. The Clubsport model is a track-only, turnkey race car which presumably hints at the upcoming Cayman GT4 road model. The mode is prepared by Porsche Motorsport with the latest racing tech.

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport is apparently the first production racing car to feature natural-fibre composite body parts. As a result, the Clubsport sheds 130 kg over the Cayman GTS.

Under the hood sits a 3.8-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six rather than the four-cylinder unit usually found in the 718 generation cars. It produces a healthy 425 hour, 40 hp more than previous generations. The power is transferred to the rear wheels through a Porsche dual-clutch gearbox with six gears and mechanical rear axle differential lock.

Suspension systems also receive an overhaul. The lightweight spring-strut front suspension is taken from the 911 GT3 Cup and the brake system features steel brake discs all round measuring 380 millimetres in diameter. The Clubsport is delivered with a welded-in safety cage, a racing bucket seat and a six-point harness.

While all models share the same basic specification, Porsche are offering two versions of the Clubsport. The Trackday model features a fixed shock absorber setup with enhanced ABS, ESC and traction control assistance systems. These cars will get an air-conditioning system, a rescue hatch in the roof, a handheld fire-extinguisher and an 80-litre FT3 safety fuel cell. The cost will be 134,000 Euro plus country-specific VAT.

A second model, the Competition, will get three stage adjustable shock absorbers instead. These cars will be fitted with a safety fuel tank with a capacity of 115 litres, a brake balance system, an integrated air jack system and a quick-release racing steering wheel adopted from the 911 GT3 R together with an automatic fire extinguishing system. The 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport “Competition” is priced at 157,000 Euro plus country-specific VAT.

What does this mean for the road car? It is an indication that Porsche will choose a flat-six engine for the road-going GT4 as against the four-cylinder. Quite when we will see the official release is anyone’s guess!