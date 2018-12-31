Traditionally we unveil our GTspirit Car of the Year during the last moments of the year. This year the battle was particularly fierce as we returned to a one-group-winner-takes-it-all award.

All luxury and performance models that saw their first customers deliveries in the last 12 months made it onto our initial list of nominees. Our editorial team than had a chance to vote for their top 5 favorites which generated a list of five overall finalists. A second round of voting determined the overall winner and the winner is…

GTspirit Car of the Year 2019 – Mercedes-AMG G63

The G-wagon is an iconic car and remains true to its 1979 original. This year it saw the first major relaunch since the 1980s and our team praised the successful evolution of the ‘G’. Everything has taken to a new level while staying true to the square and raw looks and emotion of the old G.

Runner-Up – Porsche 911 GT2 RS

When we talk about iconic cars there is only that rivals even the G-class and that is the 911. This year also saw the launch of the most powerful 911 variant to date; the 991 GT2 RS. It is a true autobahn and track warrior claiming both Nurburgring records as well as setting new acceleration and topspeed benchmarks for the 911.

Third Place – Ferrari 488 Pista

Launched at the Geneva Motor Show this year it stole the hearts and minds of Ferrari fans and car enthusiasts alike. It is one of the sexiests new cars of the year and one that now received the acknowledgement from our team.

Now it is time to wish all our readers, fans and partners around the world a great New Year’s Eve and all the best for 2019! We can’t wait to see and drive all the contenders for next year’s GTspirit Awards!