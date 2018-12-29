2018 has been a superb year for sports cars and super cars. We saw the release of cars such as the BMW 8 Series, the Bugatti Divo, the McLaren Speedtail and the Lamborghini Aventador SV J. There is plenty more to look forward to in 2019 though.

We have collated a list of the 15 biggest new releases you should be looking forward to next year.

1. Koenigsegg Ragnarok

Koenigsegg have been working on a replacement for the Agera. We will get to see it in 2019 with a release pencilled in for the Geneva Motor Show 2019. Ragnarok is the rumoured name for the hypercar. It originates from Norse mythology, meaning a series of events which lead to the destruction of the cosmos. While we don’t expect that Koenigsegg’s Agera replacement will be quite so destructive, we do expect it to take the fight to cars like the Bugatti Chiron…

Aston Martin are expected to start production of the Valkyrie this year. Their joint project with Red Bull racing was first announced in July 2016. Aston Martin are still teasing details of the Formula 1 inspired hypercar with customer deliveries due to begin in late 2019. We know that it will get a 1,000 hp 6.5-litre V12 engine with electric boost. It also gets a carbonfibre monocoque, bodywork and suspension inspired by Formula 1.

The Mercedes-AMG One will hit owner’s driveway slightly sooner that it’s rival if rumours are to be believed. The One is expected to be delivered during the second quarter of 2019. Powered by a 1,000 hp combustion engine, a turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 petrol engine in this case, the One is also electrified. The Mercedes-AMG One should feel closer to a Formula 1 car as, in essence, its engine is very similar!

Perhaps this might debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2019? Rumours suggest that this, as yet unnamed, Lamborghini project is intended to preview the technology that will underpin the replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador. That means hybrid technology. 63 copies of the Lamborghini LB48H will be up for grabs with rumours suggesting that the B48H will use a naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 789 hp coupled with a regenerating hybrid system producing an additional 49 hp.

The Porsche Taycan is generating a huge amount of buzz on the internet. It has a waiting list of over a year already despite the fact that owners will need to wait until the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 in September to get the official details. For now, we can say that Porsche plan to target the Tesla Model S with the Taycan. It is a crossover model, previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, which blends zero emissions electronic technology with the practicality of an estate.

6. Toyota Supra

We won’t have to wait long for the new Supra! It is due to be unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show 2019 during the first month of the year. The Supra is part of a joint collaboration with BMW. BMW’s new Z4 has already been revealed, the Supra remains mostly secret for now. Hopefully its only a matter of weeks before we can bring you some official detail!

Pininfarina recently received substantial investment from Indian Mahindra Group, allowing it the opportunity to forge a new identity as an EV specialist. The first part of it’s plan, before the onslaught of three electric SUV models, is to put together an electric hypercar, the Pininfarina Batista. The Batista will get its official unveil at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The Italian design house has already announced that the Battista will get a 1,900 hp powertrain, sub-2.0 second 100 km/h sprint time and a 450 km range.

8. Corvette C8

American muscle fans will be braced to learn more about the Corvette C8. It had originally been expected to debut in Detroit but we understand that it is now more likely that Chevrolet will hold a stand alone event in the summer to blow the covers off. The C8 will depart from the front-engined set-up which has become the Corvette’s trademark. Very little is known, however, you can rest assured it will have a V8 engine and will likely target cars like the Porsche 911 Turbo.

9. Cayman GT4

Porsche are expected to release a new GT4 in 2019 too. The pocket supercar will retain the same formula as the last model. Bigger, 911 power plant coupled with a manual gearbox and around 430 hp. Rumours have also been circulating about a GT4 RS which might use the 4.0 litre straight six engine. Most sources suggest that a Geneva Motor Show 2019 release is most likely.

10. Ferrari 488 Successor

It seems only 10 minutes ago that we were reporting on the reveal of the Ferrari 488 GTB. Alas, the Pista has now been revealed and attention in Maranello should be focussed upon delivering the next generation model. Test mules have been spotted and rumours are already circulating that a Geneva Motor Show 2019 release might be in the offing. It should get the traditional Ferrari V8 with power at around 700 hp.

11. McLaren Sport Series

Another supercar that we know very little about, the McLaren 570S is due a successor this year. The 570S first hit the market in 2015. McLaren recently released the hardcore 600 LT and there are rumours that McLaren plans to replace the 570S next year. The rumours began at the start of this year when it was speculated that McLaren planned to use the Sport Series to release hybrid and autonomous technology into its model range. The rumours are not yet substantiated so we expect that the 570S replacement will happen later in the year. Still, keep your eyes pealed, the Sport Series is bound to be hugely desirable.

12. Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato

The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato has already been announced. Back in September, Aston Martin confirmed that it would offer a version of its new DBS, fetled by coachwork legends Zagato. The catch is that in order to get one, you would need to order a DB4 GT Zagato Continuation! Just 19 of each will be built, which matched the production run of the original DB4 GT Zagato. To own one, you will need to put up £6 million. It remains to be seen what the DBS GT Zagato will look like.

13. Porsche 992 Cabriolet

The above render by Aksyonov Nikita shows what the Porsche 992 Cabriolet might look like. Porsche will almost certainly release the droptop version of its 911 next year. Customers will hope this will happen in time for a summer delivery date. It is possible that Porsche might choose the Geneva Motor Show 2019 as the official reveal. In any event, it will use a fabric drop top and share the 3.0-litre twin turbocharged flat six with the Coupe. In standard Carrera spec it will produce around 420 bhp, with the Carrera S getting 444 bhp.

14. Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley will follow the release of the Continental GT last year with its latest Flying Spur. During its centenary year, Bentley’s Flying Spur will move further away from the Continental GT line it was previously aligned to. While we expect that it will use a variation of the same platform, it is expected to get a personality of its own. It should get a full range of engine options with a V8 and W12 petrol unit, and a plug-in hybrid based around a V6 petrol. It will compete with the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Maybach S600.

15. BMW M8

The final car in our list has been anticipated ever since the BMW 8 Series was announced just under two years ago. Developed alongside the production Coupe, the M8 will get a larger lip spoiler, quad exhaust tailpipes and re-profiled bumpers compared to the M850i. It will use BMW’s 4.4-litre V8 together with a reveal currently anticipated for the Geneva Motor Show 2019.