It’s that time of the year where everything shuts down. The out of office goes on, the phone is left off the hook and the shutters are drawn on the office one final time. Wherever you are, and whatever you have planned for the festive period, the GTspirit Team wishes you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

2018 has been an incredible year for the GTspirit team, covering more events that ever before, and brining you the latest news and supercar news from across the industry. We have a few recaps to bring you in the lead up to the New Year, however, we are expecting to slow down until after the New Year when we will be back with coverage of CES 2018.

Here’s a few Christmas wishes from some of our friends:

BMW

Audi

Mercedes-Benz

Bugatti

Lamborghini

Porsche