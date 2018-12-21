McLaren have taken the covers off of a brand new McLaren P1 GTR. Although the production run for the P1 came to an end years ago, McLaren have been convinced by one lucky individual to produce one last model, given the chassis designation 12. This particular P1 is very special. It has been designed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s first Formula 1 championship victory!

The bespoke McLaren P1 GTR is finished in the colours of Ayrton’s Marlboro sponsored McLaren MP4/4. It uses MSO’s McLaren Rocket Red and Anniversary White paint finish. The cigarette branding is gone, replaced by a barcode design. The car features further liveries including the Brazilian flag and Senna’s recognisable helmet design.

Ayrton Senna McLaren P1 GTR MSO 1 of 8

The owner, with the blessing of the Senna family, has named the bespoke P1 ‘Beco’, a reference to the family’s nickname for the legendary racing drive. The project has been three years in the making at an undisclosed cost.

What makes this P1 GTR so special are the unique touches applied to the aerodynamics. The car features new front dive planes, a wider front splitter and a rear a Gurney flap. New barge boards offer better channel airflow along the sides of the car and new endplates feature for the rear wing. A secondary wing element has also been added, the sum of these changes means that this P1 GTR generates 800 kg of downforce as against the 600 kg generated by standard GTR’s.

Other custom touches include lightweight racing seats lifted directly from the McLaren Senna, a 24ct gold heatshield, Lexan rear cover and modified engine bay shrouds. The McLaren press release also hints at increased power from the electric part of the hybrid drivetrain.