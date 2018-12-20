Vorsteiner have released a package for the Lamborghini Urus. The Lamborghini SUV is viewed by most as the automotive equivalent to marmite. You either love the sharp edges, or you hate them. The Vorsteiner package seems much the same, as an aero package, it seems to add to the challenging looks of the SUV.

The US tuner has been massively successful with Lamborghini’s in the past. In particular, it’s packages for the Huracan are very subtle. For the Urus, the changes are less subtle.

Vorsteiner Lamborghini Urus 1 of 5

The Urus receives carbon fibre parts. These include a new front splitter and surrounds for the front air intakes. The front hood is also entirely new with a large air intake. Vorsteiner have new side skirts and a set of wheel arch surrounds. The biggest changes are at the rear with a new rear spoiler and boot lid spoiler combination. A massive new diffuser and a larger set of rear air vents dominate the rear view.

The package is known as UX-07 and will be available from early next year. The photos above are simple CAD renders. Let us know what you think in the comments box below. Is this an improvement for the Lamborghini Urus?