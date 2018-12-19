Porsche have expanded their 718 Cayman and Boxster ranges today with a brand new T model. The revival of the T badge began earlier last year with the release of the Porsche 911 T. The nomenclature harks back to the original 911 T, a stripped out, entry level 911. For the current generation, the T sits somewhere between the S models and the standard Boxster or Cayman.

The Porsche 718 Cayman T and 718 Boxster T both receive a 2.0-litre flat four engine packing a 300 hp punch. Both cars generate 280 lb ft of torque and produce a 100 km/h sprint time of 5.1 seconds, reduced to 4.7 with PDK. Top speed is 275 km/h. Weight is pegged at 1,350kg.

Porsche 718 Cayman T and Boxster T 1 of 13

Both cars get the PASM sports chassis option which lowers the ride height by 20 millimetres. Both cars also get a shortened gearshift and the Sport Chrono package with Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual driving modes. The power is put to the rear wheels via a six speed manual gearbox with the option of Porsche’s PDK unit for additional cost. Both are mounted to a dynamic gearbox mount which minimises vibrations in the engine/gearbox area. Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), including mechanical rear axle differential locking is also available on both models.

Visually, both cars get unique 20-inch alloy wheels painted in high-gloss titanium grey. Agate grey mirror shells and “718 Boxster T” or “718 Cayman T” logos make both cars stick out from the rest of the 718 models. The centrally positioned sports exhaust with black, chrome-plated twin tailpipes are also unique to the T. Exterior colour options range from black, Indian Red, Racing Yellow and white as well as Carrara White, Deep Black and GT Silver metallic colours.

A key part of the Touring designation of the T is the stripped out interior. Porsche have removed the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) module which is replaced by a large storage compartment. The T also gets black door pulls in the door panels and sports seats with electric two-way adjustment together with black Sport-Tex centre sections.

The Porsche 718 Cayman T will cost 63,047 euros and the 718 Boxster T starts at 65,070 euros, including German value added tax.