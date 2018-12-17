G-Power recently released a series of modifications for the Mercedes-AMG C 63. This is unusual as G-Power have traditionally been known for their BMW supercharger packages. With the death of series-produced naturally aspirated engines and the prevalence of turbocharging, there is little demand for the humble supercharger. This is why G-Power seem to be moving away from BMW and into other German brands.

It’s take on the Mercedes-AMG C 63 is impressive. The 4.0 litre V8 has received some significant attention. The C 63 left the factory with 510 hp, after some felting in Germany, the sedan gets a heady 800 hp. The power is released through the combination of an ECU tune and a new set of turbochargers. The later come optimised with a larger CNC-machined compressor and turbine wheels, an optimised compressor housing and an enlarged intake area.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG C63 Sedan 1 of 9

G-Power have also fitted lighter pistons, made changes to the manifold and a new high performance fuel pump. A new system and replacement down pipes complete the package together with a new exhaust system. In order to handle the impressive performance increases, G-Power have reinforced the C 63’s standard transmission.

Aside from the distinctive wrap, G-Power engineers have also added a set of its characteristic Hurricane RR wheels. The 20-inch forged rims are shod with 255/30 ZR20 tyres at the front and 285/30 ZR20 tyres at the rear. With all of the modifications, the G-Power Mercedes-AMG C 63 is capable of a 100 km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds with a top speed in excess of 330 km/h with the limiter removed.

As you would expect, the cost of these fairly extensive modifications is substantial. The engine modifications cost 8,500 euros, turbochargers an additional 5,420 euros, intake system 1,250 euros, down pipes 2,240 euros and transmission enhancement 1,500 euros. Complete with a 2,892 euro charge for the ECU enhancements, 800 hp equates to an additional 21,000 euros. Of course, go to Brabus, Renntech or any other tuner and you likely pay the same money…