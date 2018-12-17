Barrett Jackson acquire all manner of interesting lots for their auctions. We covered the story of a unique Ford Mustang, powered by a Lamborghini Gallardo, days ago. This time around, the lots are more conventional. It was recently announced that Scottsdale will host the auction of the very first Ford Mustang GT500 and the first Toyota Supra. Neither cars have been released, although, by the time that the Scottsdale auction comes about, this will change!

Both cars will be auctioned for charity. One-hundred percent of the hammer price from the sale of the Supra will go to the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The charities both carry out vital work in the fields of heart disease and stroke, as well as supporting US military veterans.

The Toyota Supra is scheduled for an official unveil at next month’s Detroit Motor Show 2019. VIN 20201 will be delivered during the first quarter of 2019 with a prototype version on display in the auction room. The first Supra will be factory-finished with a matte gray exterior, red mirror caps and matte black wheels. Inside, benefit from s red interior and carbon-fiber inserts.

Barrett Jackson have also announced the charity auction of the first Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The proceeds will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a cause Ford have supported over the years. VIN 001 will be completely open to customisation by the winning bidder. It should be delivered during fall 2019 so there will be a healthy period of anticipation for the lucky buyer.

Although there are no details for the new Shelby GT500, it is widely expected to receive a 5.2 litre V8 with a 2.65-liter Eaton supercharger. It should be good for a 700 hp power rating making it one of the most powerful Mustangs of all time.

Both cars will be unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show 2019 in January. The auction will take place days later.