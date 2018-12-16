Auctioneers, Barrett Jackson recently listed a novelty lot for its Scottsdale 2019 auction. Originally a show car, built for the SEMA show, this Ford Mustang has a massive Lamborghini-shaped twist.

If the name doesn’t give it away (Tractorri) the twist is that this Ford Mustang sits on the running gear of a Lamborghini Gallardo! It is believed to be the only conversion of its type, taking the 5.2 litre V10 engine and 6-speed automatic transmission from the Italian supercar.

Evidently, a huge amount of work has gone into engineering this one-off supercar. Barrett Jackson mention figures in the region of $700,000 which presumably covers the cost of both Ford and Lamborghini donor cars. What’s more, it appears as though it has actually been used, although not extensively. The odometer shows 2,564 actual miles.

The name Tractorri is a supposed tribute to Ferrucio Lamborghini’s humble beginnings, building tractors for agriculture.

The Tractorri features completely custom bodywork with a unique front end, Porsche 911 Turbo turn signals, steel fender flares and factory Lamborghini taillights. Inside, the dashboard has been custom chopped to fit something virtually identical to the Lamborghini Gallardo. Normally we are sceptical about these sorts of projects, this one actually looks well executed.

It is being sold with no reserve. No price estimate has been given but we suspect that it will fall short of recovering the $700,000 build cost. If you are looking for something unique though, you need look no further!