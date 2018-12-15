It is no secret that Pininfarina have big plans. The Italian design company is working on an electric model range which will launch with a hypercar at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. Past this, Pininfarina are planning an assault on the SUV segment. It has now been announced that the fastest model will use technology purchased from Rivian, the US electric start-up.

The PF1 SUV is expected to go on sale in 2021. The move to Rivian running gear means that Pininfarina will be using two different suppliers for its first two cars. The PF0, which we now know will be called the Pininfarina Battista, will use technology from Croatian rival Rimac instead.

It is understood that both the first SUV, and the two which follow it, will use Rivian’s skateboard platform which is also set to underpin Rivian’s own range, including the recently revealed R1S SUV and R1T electric pickup.

The Pininfarina PF1 SUV will likely use Rivian’s 135 kWh battery pack with an 800 volt charging system. With around 200 kW (268 hp) at each wheel, the PF1 SUV will make 800 kW in total which equates to an equivalent of 1,089 hp.

Once the PF1 SUV is complete, it will be followed by two other SUV’s. Under the ownership of Mahindra & Mahindra, the Italian coachbuilder seems to be moving further toward electrification.