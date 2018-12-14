A second McLaren Senna crash has been reported. A day old McLaren Senna crashed near Munich a few months back causing minor damage to the front end. A second, more substantial crash appears to have happened near the coastal town of Southend in England yesterday.

The McLaren appears to have lost control on a straight stretch of road, ploughing into two parked cars. The circumstances of the accident have not been officially determined with information being provided from witnesses to the accident. The damage to the Senna appears minor compared to the devastation that surrounds it. Pieces of carbon fibre are scattered across the road and another vehicle has been flipped on its side.

Thankfully, although ambulance crews were in attendance at the scene, no major injuries were reported. The accident caused the closure of one lane of the A127. The debris took a considerable amount of time to clear. The Senna suffered a smashed front left wheel arch and a smash windscreen.

The 500-strong McLaren Senna production run has only recently started to reach owners. While nothing is publically known about the owner of this vehicle, they are sure to be kicking themselves. One draw of the Senna is its excellent downforce and stopping power. Neither appear to have been much use in this particular instance.

The McLaren Senna has a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 800 hp and 800 Nm of torque. It is capable of hitting 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds with a 340 km/h top speed. With the retail price set at £750,000 and the final model trading hands at auction for an incredible £1,916,793, it is safe to say this is one of the more expensive accidents this year.