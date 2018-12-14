We have yet to see the BMW M8 and tuning companies have already playing with the current range topping M850i. Manhart Performance have today announced a performance program for the current range topping BMW 8 Series. We believe that they are the first to tackle the highly anticipated luxury GT car, presumably keen to capitalise on the wait for the M Powered model!

The BMW M850i uses BMW’s 4.4 litre V8 power plant. Fitted to the 8 Series, the engine is also expected to make its way into the new X5 M50i as well as the M550i next year. It makes sense for Manhart to get to grips with it as early as possible.

The modification at this early stage is limited to just software optimisation. The MHTronik software does wonders for the performance though! Power is boosted by 91 hp up to 621 hp and torque rises to 870 Nm. Both figures that provide serious rivalry to the upcoming M8. Performance figures haven’t been announced, needless to say, 10ths of seconds will have been lost from the 100 km/h sprint. With the limiter removed, top speed will also have improved.

Manhart’s improvements are cosmetic too. The M850i gets a new set of front and rear carbon fibre spoilers. It sits lower, on H&R springs with a set of 100 millimetre quad tailpipes venting from a new muffler. Manhart have even switched out the wheels for a new set of 21 inch units.

Pricing for all of these modifications should be available through Manhart direct. Expect more optimisation options to come in time.