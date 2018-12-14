1,000 hp in a Sedan? Must be another Hennessey tuning project! This Cadillac CTS-V Sedan is their latest target. We hear little about the American performance sedan these days as its sale is confined to US markets. The Cadillac loses out on the attention the German manufacturers get as a result. Hennessey have created some interesting headlines this week though with the announcement of a 1,000 hp tuning package.

The Cadillac CTS-V Sedan first emerged in 2015. In its third generation, it utilises a massive 6.2 litre V8 powerplant with 649 hp and 854 Nm of torque. Impressive figures for a factory spec Sedan.

Hennessey have applied some of its tried and tested expertise to squeeze out an additional 350 hp. They have installed a new High Flow Supercharger System to the LT4 engine, a Custom HPE Camshaft, Ported Cylinder Heads, Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers, Upgraded Intake valves & Exhaust Valves, Upgraded Lifters and Pushrods, a High Flow Intercooling System, Stainless Steel Headers, Midpipes and a High Flow Catalytic Converter.

Hennessey Cadillac CTS-V 1000hp 1 of 12

The power is hidden under bodywork that remains virtually identical to the standard Cadillac CTS-V Sedan save for the subtle Hennessey badging. It is a real sleeper, achieving a 60 mph sprint in just 2.9 seconds and the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.

If you want something similar, you will have to act quickly as Cadillac recently confirmed that the CTS-V Sedan will be discontinued after the 2019 model year. A new version will likely follow when the CTS is refreshed for the 2020 model year next year. When this happens, Cadillac will likely ditch the GTS name in favour of CT5. It will get an entirely different chassis. A CT5-V model has already been spied testing.