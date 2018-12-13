McLaren have revealed a collection of 6 bespoke McLaren 570S. The 6 cars were ordered by McLaren Beverly Hills through McLaren Special Operations. There are 3 themes, each with a coupe and convertible version.

The collection commemorates McLaren’s racing heritage with each car inspired by McLaren’s most iconic liveries. Bespoke features which are common to all cars include an rear wing, a GT4 racing stripe on the exterior hood and roof, the MSO Black Pack, 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight Forged Wheels in Gloss Black and a MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust.

The GT4 stripe continues into the interior, on the backrest of the seat with an MSO logo stitched into the headrest. All cars get a McLaren Orange 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel and a dedication plate stating, “1 of 6 – RACING THROUGH THE AGES”. The final touch is the key which is finished to match the paint on the car.

MSO McLaren 570S 1 of 8

The 3 themes include ‘Muriwai’, which celebrates Bruce McLaren’s early racing exploits in New Zealand. The exterior features a Muriwai White exterior paint. The colour takes inspiration from Muriwai Beach, New Zealand, where Bruce McLaren competed in his first race at the age of 15. Muriwai was also the name of Bruce McLaren’s Woking house which was painted in white with blue shutters.

The second is ‘Papaya Spark’, which honours victories in orange throughout the 1960s and 70s and the continued use on modern McLaren Formula One cars. This car gets a Papaya Spark exterior paint developed from the Can-Am, Indy500 and Formula One cars of the era. The fixed wing is finished in Burton Blue honouring the blue spoilers on these original racing cars.

The final model is finished in Sarthe Grey, and inspired by McLaren’s Le Mans victory in 1995. The colour resembles that of McLaren F1 GTR#01 with white lettering on the endplate which reads “24 HEURES DU MANS – WINNERS 1995”.