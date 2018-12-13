Brabus have announced their final iteration of the Mercedes-Benz G 500 4×4². The popular SUV recently went out of production with the brand new G-Class as its replacement. While Mercedes-Benz no longer offers a jacked version of the G-Class, Brabus will still take your old version and add freshen it up a little. The Brabus 700 4×4² Final Edition has arrived!

The Brabus 700 4×4² Final Edition gets a familiar series of modifications to the engine. The Brabus 700 power upgrade is tried and tested. It uses the old 5.5 litre V8 engine with twin turbochargers and other changes to produce a peak output in the region of 700 hp and 960 Nm of torque. Brabus claim a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time of 5.0 seconds for the Final Edition with top speed severely limited (to 210 km/h) by the dynamics of this mega-SUV!

The Final Edition starts life as a normal G 63 AMG. Brabus have re-engineered the suspension to include the original G 500 4×4² portal axles and a special adjustable Brabus suspension system. The Brabus system is electronically adjustable through four drive settings; “Comfort,” “Sport,” “Off-Road” and “Individual”. The driver switches between these modes using a Brabus touch control panel.

The Final Edition now gets 60 centimetres of ground clearance, 15 centimetres more than the Mercedes-Benz G 500 4×4². The exterior design is also heavily influenced by the original 4×4². Carbon fender flares, a roof spoiler and LED daytime running lights make it visually similar. Skid plate elements have been added to the undercarriage to protect the engine, drivetrain and fuel tank from damage off-road.

Brabus will offer only 10 Brabus 700 4×4² Final Edition’s. Customers will be limited to either black or white paintwork with a tailor made interior. The standard interior is a two-tone black and light brown combination. Pricing will start from 209,000 euros with tax to be added on purchase. Each car gets a 100,000 km, three year warranty.