Aston Martin have revealed more details about the Cosworth power unit which will underpin the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. Some of the headline figures were already known and there is no confirmation on the hybrid system that will supplement the combustion engine, yet we know a little more about the Formula 1 inspired hypercar!

The engine Aston Martin will use is a brand new 6.5 litre V12 unit. It produces a square 1,000 bhp with an output of 153.8 bhp-per-litre. Peak output is reached at a heady 10,500 rpm with a redline of 11,100 rpm. Torque is confirmed at 740 Nm at 7,000rpm. No turbochargers. No superchargers. Pure natural aspiration!

Of course the V12 unit will be coupled to the Aston Martin Valkyrie’s electric power unit. Aston Martin will drip-feed us more information about what that adds at a later date. The V12 lump developed by Cosworth weighs in at an impressive 206kg, using components such as titanium conrods and F1-spec pistons to optimise weight. Aston Martin have apparently shunned more technically advanced materials to ensure that the parts they are using are reliable. Take the crankshaft for example, it is less than half the weight of that found in the Aston Martin One-77.

Aston Martin Valkyrie 1 of 14

As more information becomes known about the Valkyrie, we get more excited. We are still at least 12 months away from the first deliveries. Aston Martin’s customers must be salivating each time they hear new details!