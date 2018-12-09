There are some significant advantages to being the Pope. People seemingly gift you the latest and greatest of everything. Late last year, Lamborghini donated a Lamborghini Huracán RWD to Pope Francis. Of course, the Pope is far too busy to enjoy such an expensive gift, so the decision was made to auction the supercar during RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction in May. The proceeds of sale were to benefit the Pontifical Foundation “Aiuto alla Chiesa che Soffre” (Aid to the Church in Need), the Pope John XXIII Community, GICAM headed by Dr. Marco Lanzetta (hand surgeon) and “Amici per il Centrafrica” (Friends of Central Africa).

When the car passed under the auction gavel in May, it hit a staggering 809,375 euros. Since then, we heard nothing further about it. Until now. News has been circulating Christian new websites that the winning bid fell through, much to the disappointment of the good causes planned to benefit from its sale. The Lamborghini has since passed back into the ownership of His Holiness and the decision has been made to offer the car to market once again.

Pope Lamborghini Huracan 1 of 8

A website has been set up on Omaze, an online fundraising platform, which is offering the supercar to a lucky winner. All you have to do is buy tickets. Each ticket costs a dollar a cent. The winner will get the car, which has been blessed and autographed by Pope Francis, together with a trip to the Vatican to receive the keys during a private ceremony in the presence of Pope Francis and Lamborghini CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

This time around, the proceeds will be distributed through Charities Aid Foundation of America. The car itself is a Lamborghini Huracán RWD, finished in Bianco Monocerus contrasted by Giallo Tiberino stripes. The design pays homage to the colours of the flag of Vatican City.