Aston Martin put out a press release recently announcing the ‘first reversible EV conversion for a classic car’. It is a new service that the Aston Martin Classic department are offering whereby they will take your classic, electrify it, retaining all of the original engine mounting points. The end result is a car which can ultimately have the original combustion engine re-installed should the owner so wish.

The first car to receive the conversion is an original 1970 DB6 MkII Volante. The EV cassette sits on the original engine and gearbox mountings. The batteries then feed the car’s electrical systems. A dedicated screen handles power management and is fitted discreetly to the car’s interior.

Aston Martin DB6 EV 1 of 7

Little technical information accompanies the release. We don’t know what sort of range the EV powertrain provides or the performance. If you want to know this information then you should contact Aston Martin direct.

A pretty unique proposition, right? What Aston Martin seem to have overlooked is the fact that Jaguar Land Rover have offered the same service for the Jaguar E-Type Zero – for at least the last 6 months. Yes, Jaguar will also take your E-Type and convert it into a zero emissions electric vehicle, then convert it back again. So Aston Martin’s service is not the first. Which one would you prefer?