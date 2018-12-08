Earlier this year, Italdesign revealed a concept version of the Nissan GT-R. The GT-R50 is a collaboration between the legendary design house Italdesign Giugiaro and Japanese manufacturer Nissan.

The Nissan GT-R50 was first unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018, earlier this year. Since then, it has done the rounds at some of the biggest motor shows in the world.

The GT-R50 is based upon the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO. It was built to celebrate 50 years of the GT-R and 50 years of Italdesign. Italdesign cloaked the GT-R50 in bespoke bodywork. Sharper lines, a larger rear spoiler and new rear lights were a small part of a bigger package.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign 1 of 6

Under the bonnet, NISMO carried out some significant enhancements. The 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 was fitted with larger turbos, larger intercoolers, new fuel injectors and uprated pistons. It will produce an impressive 720 hp and 780 Nm of torque.

The prototype model was finished in a special grey in with gold accents. While this option will be available to customers, Nissan have confirmed that they will offer the Nissan GT-R50 in any colour combination a customer wishes.

50 of the Nissan GT-R50’s will be produced at a whopping $1.12 million (990,000 euros). To order one, Nissan are directing customers to visit the website GT-R50.nissan and Italdesign direct. Deliveries will begin next year and continue into 2020.