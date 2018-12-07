Despite the slew of dropouts announced earlier this year, the Detroit Motor Show 2019 will still go ahead in January 2019 as planned. The absence of German manufacturers has not proved fatal to the show but has instead given others the chance to steal the stage. Lexus are one of those manufacturers! They plan to release a hardcore Lexus RC F Track Edition in Detroit and have today released a teaser image to get you excited.

The hardcore RC F Track Edition has been testing throughout 2018 so we have a fair idea about what it might look like. The teaser image shows a carbon fibre end-plate for the massive rear spoiler. Aside from this, we learn little about what else might have been added to the car to make it a Track Edition.

Spyshots have shown altered front and rear bumpers as Lexus go after the BMW M4 CS.The front bonnet and roof are likely to be made from carbon fibre. The entire package is likely to be based around the 2016 RC F GT concept which shed an impressive 360 kg. While such weight savings are unlikely to be found in the production version, expect some significant drop in kerb weight nonetheless.

We do know that the Lexus RC F Track Edition is expected to be the most powerful Lexus outside of the LFA. This will mean that its 5.0-liter V8 will get significant enhancement from the 467 hp that it currently produces. The figure could nudge the 500 hp bracket, pushing top speed to in excess of 270 km/h.

We will bring you official information a soon as we have it!