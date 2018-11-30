GTspirit are live at the LA Motor Show 2018 and the wraps have just been pulled off the Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO. When you buy a Porsche RS car you have the option of ticking a box for something called the Weissach Package. This adds an extra track focus you the already crazy fast GT3/2RS that you are buying. Now AMG have cooked up something similar for the bonkers AMG GT R – meet the GTR PRO.

The new PRO shares its powertrain with the AMG GT R. It differs in what it offers for the suspension, aerodynamics and weight reduction packages. The PRO gets a new coilover suspension system which can be mechanically adjusted by the driver depending on the circuit they are driving. The front axle gets an adjustable carbon fiber torsion bar, the rear steel unit is also adjustable. Dynamic engine and transmission mounts have been re-tuned specifically for the PRO.

Cars delivered outside of the Chinese, US and Canadian markets will get the option of a track pack. This adds roll over protection, a four point safety harness and a 2 kg fire extinguisher. Ceramic brakes are fitted as standard in the PRO as well as AMG bucket seats. Aerodynamics are taken care of with a variety of unique carbon fiber pieces. These include two front flicks, a larger front splitter, a larger rear diffuser and rear air vents.

This culminates, along with the new facelift lights and dashboard, to make the AMG GT R even more angry and menacing. This really is a racecar for the streets that holds the title of being the fastest front engined production car ever to lap the fearsome Nurburgring.