A new one-off Ferrari has been revealed, commissioned by the owner of Talacrest Ferrari in the United Kingdom. The Ferrari SP3JC shares its running components with the Ferrari F12tdf, presumably because the project was conceived before the Ferrari 812 Superfast had been released!

This particular special edition gets unique bodywork. Ferrari appear to have taken the roof off of the F12tdf, offering either a rag top or no protection from the elements.

The Ferrari SP3JC front bumper is completely new, incorporating elements of the 812 Superfast. Unique to this car is the see through cut outs for the engine, putting large chunks of the engine bay on display. The rear bumper gets a set of gill-style vents with large roll over bars protruding from above the drivers seat headrest.

The colour scheme resembles some of Ferrari’s heritage colour schemes. We haven’t managed to work out exactly which car the SP3JC resembles, however, the blue and white colour scheme is eye catching with yellow highlights. According to the owner, it has taken 3 1/2 years from dream to reality!

