McLaren have announced a date for the reveal of the upcoming McLaren 720S Spider. The second Track25 car will debut on the evening of Saturday 8th December 2018, presumably during McLaren’s annual Christmas party!

Keen McLaren fans will remember that McLaren used its annual Christmas party to debut the McLaren Senna last year. Deliveries of that car have only recently began. While it might seem strange timing to release a convertible, in the depths of winter, it does ensure that McLaren will be able to begin deliveries in time for summer 2019!

The new McLaren supercar will be revealed online at 20:10 GMT on Saturday December 8, 2018.

In terms of what we expect to see, this is fairly predictable. It will use the 4.0 litre V8 twin turbocharged engine with a power output of 720 hp and 770 Nm of torque. It should manage 100 km/h in around 3 seconds and a slightly reduced top speed over its Coupe brother.

The McLaren 720S Spider is expected to follow in the footsteps of the 650S Spider in the sense that it will get a folding electric hardtop. The 720S was most likely designed with a convertible in mind which means that the engineering work required to realise the chopped top will be minimal.