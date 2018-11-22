Land Rover have finally announced a second generation Range Rover Evoque. Since its launch in 2010, the Range Rover Evoque has sold a staggering 772,096 units, won 217 international awards and “pioneered the luxury compact SUV market”. While that last claim has been met with some scepticism, there is no denying that the Evoque has been one of Land Rover’s most successful models.

The second generation retains much of the same features of the first. It gets a coupé-like silhouette, with a rising waist, a characteristic of the Range Rover family. Swollen wheel arches and pronounced shoulders also feature heavily, the wheel arches are filled by new 21 inch wheels.

Land Rover have introduced a new, super-slim matrix LED headlight for a new light profile. Flush door handles allow a smooth, flowing design and the sweeping indicators give a sophisticated look.

The chassis is completely new, yet mirrors the size of the outgoing model. It is built on Land Rover’s new mixed-material Premium Transverse Architecture. There is an extra 20 mm leg room in the back with larger glove box and centre cubby. Luggage space is expanded to 591 litres with the seats up, 1,383 litres with the seats down. The rear bench gets a flexible 40:20:40 divide.

Land Rover have also been thinking about the future. A 48-volt mild-hybrid will be available at launch and a plug-in hybrid model within 12 months. The 48-volt system harvests energy from deceleration storing it in an under-floor battery. Below 17 km/h, the engine shuts off when the driver applies the brake. It is available with all automatic gearboxes across the range of models.

From launch, Land Rover plan to offer a 2.0 litre inline four cylinder engine with three power options; 150 hp, 180 hp and 240 hp. Petrol options will revolve around an inline 2.0 litre, four cylinder engine with a choice of 200 hp, 249 hp and 300 hp. Further engine options will follow.

The Evoque gets Land Rover’s go-anywhere technology too. All models get All-Wheel Drive, as well as a second-generation Active Driveline with Driveline Disconnect to enhance efficiency and Adaptive Dynamics. The Evoque will be offered with the Range Rover’s Terrain Response 2 option which automatically detects the surface being driven on and adjusts the set-up accordingly. Land Rover brag that the new Evoque can wade through water up to 600 mm, 100 mm higher than before. The Evoque also realises ClearSight Ground View, Land Rover’s technology which hit headlines a few years back, making the bonnet ‘disappear’.

Inside, the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system has also received significant improvements. It now features two 10-inch high-definition glass touchscreens and a 12.3-inch interactive driver display combined with a full-colour head-up display. A ‘smart settings’ system learns the drivers habits over a period of time, elsewhere, the car incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Click & Go rear-seat tablet holders with charging capability, 4G WiFi hotspot (for up to eight devices) and six USB slots.

In the UK, the Range Rover Evoque will be priced between £31,600 and £40,350 with ‘first edition models commanding prices nudging £50,000.