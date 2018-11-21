Mercedes-AMG have revealed plans for next week’s LA Motor Show 2018. Among its highlights will be a display of the updated Mercedes-AMG GT which is due to receive a facelift. While the changes will be minor, the Los Angeles show will be the world premiere. Alongside the facelifted GT range, Mercedes-AMG will also reveal a brand new model, the Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO.

The LA Auto Show 2018 runs from 28 November to 9 December. It is hotting up with several large manufacturers confirming new releases. The AMG GT will be highly anticipated. It will share the spotlight with the brand new 992 Porsche 911 together with the Bentley Continental GT Convertible. The GT will also compete for attention with the Audi R8 facelift.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO will be revealed by AMG CEO Tobias Moers online on 29 November 2018. A limited edition model, the PRO has been developed for racetrack performance. This means that AMG have taken lessons learned from its GT3 and GT4 programs and applied them to the road-going sports car.

Very little is known about the PRO at the moment or whether it will replace the revered Black Series badge. We suspect that the PRO is more of a ‘clubsport’ package with a Black Series to follow at some point in the near future. It will almost certainly get the AMG 4.0 litre V8, although quite what the power output will be is not certain.

The GT facelift is likely to incorporate subtle changes to bring the coupe in line with the design ethos of the four-door. We are expecting power increases of approximately 30 hp across the range. Styling will include a slightly larger ‘Panamericana’ grille and an altered splitter as well as re-designed headlight graphics.

We will of course be on hand to bring you the latest from the LA Auto Show 2018 next week!