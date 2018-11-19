Lamborghini have announced a concept version of the Urus today. The Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is a race car primarily. The ST-X is accompanied by an announcement that Lamborghini are looking to commence a one-make race involving the Urus to begin in 2020.

The Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept was unveiled at the Lamborghini Squadra Corse World Finals 2018. A racing version of the company’s new SUV, Lamborghini conceive a single-brand championship with an on-track and off-road element, taking place at FIA circuits in Europe an the Middle East.

Lamborghini set out a vision of an “arrive and drive” event formula where customer cars are prepared and technical support provided to allow owners to simply turn up at the track and race over the weekend.

Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept 1 of 6

The Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept does away with the complicated and fussy styling of the front grille, exposing the radiators in the process. Lamborghini have also fitted new side sills, front bonnet and rear diffuser. The paintwork is a matt finish Verde Martin with elements of exposed visible carbon fibre.

The V8, which sits under the new carbon fibre hood, gets the same output as the road version, 650 hp with 850 Nm of torque. With a planned 25 % weight reduction it should feel considerably quicker.

Lamborghini also plan to fit a new set of racing exhausts, 21 inch centre locking aluminium wheels as well as the usual motorsport safety elements, including steel roll cage, fire suppression system, and FT3 fuel tank.

Lamborghini will now work on the Concept to bring it to reality. They have set a target in the sense that they plan to put the Urus ST-X out for its track debut during the 2019 Lamborghini World Finals.