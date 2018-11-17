We are in Macau this weekend for the 65th Macau Grand Prix taking place at the demanding city circuit in Asia’s gambling capital Macau. We will be paying particular attention to Team Sebastian Loeb Racing’s Robert Huff who can claim his 10th victory in Macau with the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR in the FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race. In addition the Formula 3 World Cup, FIA GT World Cup and Motorcycle Grand Prix are also on the program today and tomorrow.

The first Macau Grand Prix event was held in 1954, as a sports car event. Over years various classes and races were added including world touring car and GT3 races, a motorcycle Grand Prix and the highlight of the race weekend; the Macau Formula Three Grand Prix. The Formula 3 Grand Prix features many national Formula Three champions and drivers from around the world, with the winner being awarded the FIA Formula 3 World Cup.

Due to the challenging nature of the circuit, which consists of fast straights (a Formula Three car can reach a top speed of 275 km/h at the end of the straight), tight corners and uncompromising crash barriers, the Macau Grand Prix is famously known as one of the most demanding circuits in the world. Many current or former Formula One drivers have participated in the event early in their careers and some of them have won the prestigious prize. Famous winners include Riccardo Patrese, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher, Takuma Sato, Lucas di Grassi, Edoardo Mortara, António Félix da Costa and Felix Rosenqvist.

Macau Grand Prix 2018 – Track Layout

The 6.2 kilometer long Guia Circuit has some very long straights and tight corners. In addition to the 30 meter height difference there is a section with a hairpin which is under a permanent yellow flag – prohibiting overtaking. The track layout has remained unchanged since the first race in 1954.

With such a rich history and incredible track layout Macau has been home to some incredible battles and some unfortunate accidents. We collected the highlights of the Macau Grand Prix over the years.

Macau Grand Prix 2017 Formula 3 last lap battle

Last year’s Formula 3 race ended like no other. Watch the full last lap with battle for 3rd place and definitely watch until the very end.

Macau Grand Prix 2017 FIA GT World Cup Pile-up

Parts of the Macau city circuit are extremely narrow and it takes only a slight mistake to build a proper pile-up as demonstrated during the FIA GT World Cup in 2017.

Macau Grand Prix 1990 Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen battle for the win

Back to the 90’s with a battle between two later F1 legends. Only one can win and for the loser it ended in disaster.

Macau Grand Prix 2016 FIA GT World Cup Vanthoor R8 roofslide

Macau is one of the most challenging and dangerous tracks in the world with unforgiving barriers lining the entire lap. Over the years there have been some spectacular accidents like this Vanthoor crash during the 2016 FIA GT World Cup.

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix 2015 – Peter Hickman vs Martin Jessop

The Macau Grand Prix is the only street circuit racing event in which both cars and motorcycles compete. Just when you believe it is madness to race down the main straight at 270+ km/h in car imagine what it is like to do the same on a motorcycle. Peter Hickman and Martin Jessop presented a great battle during the Macau Grand Prix in 2015.

For live videos from this year’s Macau Grand Prix 2018 check out the Macau Grand Prix 2018 Live Stream.