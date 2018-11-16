BMW’s latest M5 is a serious weapon. It comes equipped from the factory with a 600 hp, 4.4 litre V8 engine, enough to allow it run with some of the very bets sports cars. G-Power, who have a record to maintain when it comes to the M5, have recently released their own take on the F90 M5. The headline figures? An additional 200 hp!

G-Power’s program for the BMW M5 includes a mixture of hardware and software modifications. On the electrical side, G-Power adds its own performance software to the enegine management system. For hardware, customers get modifications to the turbochargers; optimised housings, an enlarged intake, larger turbines and new compressor wheels.

The modifications allow a reduction in exhaust back pressure and exhaust gas temperature while simultaneously increasing airflow. G Power also fit a titanium exhaust system with four 100-millimetre Carbon-Titanium tailpipes.

The G-Power BMW M5 puts out 800 hp and 980 Nm of torque as a result. Improvements of 200 hp and 230 Nm respectively. The sprint to 100 km/h takes just 2.9 seconds and top speed levels off at 335 km/h. Staggering performance when you think of the sheer size and weight that the M5 carries.

G-Power also add improvements to the visual look of the M5. The offer their trademark Hurricane RR forged wheels which measure 21 inches in diameter. The cost for these is €7,521 which includes a set of tyres.

With the performance and exhaust pipe modifications, the package you see in the photos costs €28,663 net of tax!