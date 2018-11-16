Ford confirmed earlier this week that it would donate a 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition for auction with the proceeds of the sale going to the charity United Way for Southeastern Michigan. The car will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson at their Scottsdale Auction on 19 January 2019.

The proceeds of the sale will benefit the charity United Way which is based in Southeastern Michigan. The charity aims to discuss the challenges that face the local communities, raise awareness and make change.

Ford have experienced massive demand for their latest Ford GT. Unlike its predecessor, which sold 4,038 copies, Ford have limited production of the new Ford GT to just 1,350 cars. These cars were sold with a two year sales restriction which means very few have hit the market, the ones that have command a sale price well in excess of the sticker price.

The version Ford have donated for the sale bears chassis number 001. It is finished in the same famous baby-blue-and-orange scheme as the Gulf liveried car that took down the dominant Ferrari 50 years ago. Ford fans will recall that GT40 chassis number 1075, which wore the Gulf livery, won the Le Mans 24 Hour race in 1968 and 1969.

Barrett-Jackson will sell a huge number of vehicles in Scottsdale. The advance preview suggests that the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition will be joined by at least three other 2006 Ford GT Heritage Editions, meaning you could start your own Gulf liveried collection from this auction alone.

If Amercian supercars are not quite your thing, fear not! Barrett-Jackson will also offer a number of other collectors cars that might peak your interest. A 2012 Lexus LFA Nurburging Edition has been announced together with one of 10 2012 MacLaren MP4-12C High Sport finished in Vodafone Racing Team colors.

The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition is expect to achieve a massive hammer price. Mecum Auctions recently sold chassis number 077 for a staggering $1,320,000. Earlier in the year, chassis number 48 also achieved $1,815,000. Barrett-Jackson sold another Ford GT at its 2018 Scottsdale auction, on that occasion, the hammer dropped at $2,550,000. Could this example break the magic $2,000,000 mark?