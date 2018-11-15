BMW have released official details for the BMW M340i xDrive ahead of its release at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2018 which starts in two weeks. The 3 Series was officially unveiled a month ago at the Paris Motor Show. At that time, BMW had only released details of its four cylinder offering. For the Los Angeles show, BMW have unveiled a powerful straight six version!
The M340i has been released with in both rear wheel drive and xDrive formats. The current range topper gets a 3.0 litre. six cylinder engine producing 382 hp and 369 lb-ft. of torque. It will be the most potent 3 Series in the normal range. The M3 should be the next step up in terms of performance.
The power will propel the sedan to 60 mph in just 4.2 second. The engine features an aluminium crankcase and cylinder head with a new, single, twin scroll turbocharger. The engine benefits from a 25 % reduction in weight over the previous model which should transform performance.
The BMW M340i sits 10 mm lower to the ground thanks to the M Sport suspension (which also receive optional adaptive dampers) and a wider track. Visual enhancements include a new grille, rear spoiler and 18 inch alloys as standard. Inside, M Performance improvements are on offer with a new set of sports seats.
