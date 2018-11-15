BMW have released official details for the BMW M340i xDrive ahead of its release at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2018 which starts in two weeks. The 3 Series was officially unveiled a month ago at the Paris Motor Show. At that time, BMW had only released details of its four cylinder offering. For the Los Angeles show, BMW have unveiled a powerful straight six version!

The M340i has been released with in both rear wheel drive and xDrive formats. The current range topper gets a 3.0 litre. six cylinder engine producing 382 hp and 369 lb-ft. of torque. It will be the most potent 3 Series in the normal range. The M3 should be the next step up in terms of performance.

BMW M340i xDrive 1 of 10

The power will propel the sedan to 60 mph in just 4.2 second. The engine features an aluminium crankcase and cylinder head with a new, single, twin scroll turbocharger. The engine benefits from a 25 % reduction in weight over the previous model which should transform performance.

The BMW M340i sits 10 mm lower to the ground thanks to the M Sport suspension (which also receive optional adaptive dampers) and a wider track. Visual enhancements include a new grille, rear spoiler and 18 inch alloys as standard. Inside, M Performance improvements are on offer with a new set of sports seats.