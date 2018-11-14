Aston Martin have began testing of the upcoming Aston Martin DBX SUV. The British firm will release the SUV next year, most likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show or at the Los Angeles Motor Show. Various concepts have been released over the past few years, Aston Martin will now look to hone these into a production vehicle!

It has been officially confirmed that the SUV will wear the DBX badge. It was being put through its paces on the Welsh Rally stage this year in the hands of the company’s Chief Engineer, Matt Becker. It seems that Aston Martin have finally decided on a five door version as against the three door version that debuted as a concept back in 2015.

Aston Martin plan to test the Aston Martin DBX in the Arctic, the Middle East and on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, a fairly normal circuit for any production car. The company also report that many hours have already been dedicated in the simulator.

The DBX will be built at Aston Martin Lagonda’s St Athan facility, a brand new £250 million factory. This version looks to use the 4.0-litre V8 engine from the current V8 Vantage. That engine is built by Mercedes-AMG so should provide decent performance. There is no suggestion that Aston Martin will offer a version with its V12 engine.

Aston Martin DBX Prototype 1 of 12

The DBX will sit on top of a lightweight, bonded aluminium body structure. It will compete with the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga.