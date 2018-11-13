The LA Auto Show 2018 starts in a few weeks. There will be plenty to see in Los Angeles this year. Many of the big European names have shunned the Detroit Motor Show next year meaning that the Los Angeles Auto Show (together with CES and the New York Motor Show) will see some of the biggest US releases of the year.

The event takes place at the LA Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Press days run between 28th and 29th November 2018 with the show opening to the public on 30th November 2018, running through to 9th December 2018.

We will of course be available to bring you all the latest from the show through our front page and social media channels. Below is a list of the top 8 cars to see at the LA Auto Show 2018 if you are expecting to visit!

1. Porsche 992 911

The new Porsche 911 is expected to make its debut in a few weeks at the LA Auto Show 2018. Prototypes have recently been spotted testing in the wild. Porsche have opted for the minimal camouflage approach so we have been able to get an idea as to what will change.

The Porsche 991 911 is widely expected to be faster, more efficient and more fun to drive than before. It will retain the iconic flat-six engine mounted past the rear axle. Don’t expect a brand new car though. The 992 will build upon the platform of the 991 with more power and electric assistance systems.

2. Audi e-tron GT

Audi have focused on alternative fuels at the LA Auto Show in recent years. This year will be no different. We expect Audi to debut the e-tron GT, a four door rival to the Tesla Model S. It is due to debut in production form by 2020 and will feature similar technology to the e-tron SUV.

In concept form at this stage, we expect Audi to provide us with some insight into the direction of the brand. That said, the German company have promised that the e-tron GT will be “steered towards performance”. This implies that Audi have targeted the Tesla Model S P100D’s 100 km/h sprint time of 2.7sec and 155mph top speed.

3. Bentley Continental GTC

Very little has been said about the Bentley Continental GTC, however, we understand that it is also set to debut in Los Angeles this month. The current generation of Continental GT is the best yet. The platform is based upon that which underpins the Porsche Panamera. The two were developed in tandem and the GTC will be the only model to lose its roof.

We are expecting Bentley to stick with the tradition of a folding soft-top with little changes from the coupe version of the Continental. That means a 630 hp W12 engine and potential for a V8 and plug-in hybrid version to join soon after!

4. BMW X7

The BMW X7 was revealed last month. The gigantic SUV makes it’s world debut at the LA Motor Show 2018, its first public debut since details were announced. It measures 5.1 metres in length, 2 metres wide and 1.8 metres tall, making it the largest BMW X model.

Inside, there are three rows of seats. Seven seats are fitted as standard with the middle row optionally available with two comfort seats.

5. Audi R8 Facelift

Another new model, released on the internet but not yet seen in public is the Audi R8 Facelift, The R8 get new front and rear bumpers, together with a set of redesigned side sills.

The 5.2 litre V10 powerplant remains with 580 horsepower (plus 20) for the base model, 620 horsepower (plus 10) for the Performance version.

6. BMW M340i xDrive

BMW’s 3 Series was first unveiled at the Paris Motor Show 2018, earlier this year. BMW’s hottest version at that point was the 330i, a turbocharged, four cylinder, 2.0-litre powerplant developing 260 hp and 400Nm of torque. The M340i xDrive expands the range, offering a turbocharged, straight six engine, 382 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

The M340i should give us an idea as to what we can expect from the upcoming BMW M3.

7. BMW 8 Series Convertible

The BMW 8 Series Convertible is another world premiere, having been released at the start of the month. Based on the 8 Series Coupe, it is the second model of the revived 8 Series range. It is also the first time that BMW have offered a Convertible 8 Series.

BMW are likely to show the range topping BMW M850i xDrive Convertible which uses the 4.4 litre V8 unit, producing 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. US markets have little interest in the 840d.

8. Porsche Panamera GTS

We recently drove the Porsche Panamera GTS, its world premiere at the LA Auto Show 2018 feels strange as a result! Yet it will be an interesting addition to the Porsche 992 911.

The GTS uses the 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine. Producing 460 hp and 620 Nm of torque in both models, it outperforms the predecessor by 20 hp and 100 Nm.