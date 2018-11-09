Hennessey Performance have lifted the covers from a 1,200 hp Dodge Challenger Hellcat Red Eye project. A less powerful 1,000 hp version is also on offer, conversion packages that push the Hellcat models into overdrive!

For those that are unfamiliar with the US muscle car market, the Dodge Challenger is currently one of the biggest names. Revived in 2008, it has since spawned a model range that spans some 15 different variants. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Red Eye is one of the latest. It features slightly less power than the Demon of last year, yet it manages to produce this using 93 octane fuel, rather than the 100 octane, essential for the Demon.

2019 Hennessery Hellcat Redeye 1 of 5

Hennessey’s HPE1000 package has been applied to the Hellcat Redeye. The 6.2 litre V8 gets a brand new 4.5 litre supercharger, a new pulley, throttle body upgrades, high-flow fuel injectors and an ECU recalibration among other parts. The combination allows a peak output of 1,035 hp (880 rear wheel hp) at 6,500 rpm on race fuel and 948 lb-ft of torque (806 to the rear wheels).

In-keeping with Hennessey’s style, little changes on the outside, making the upgrades feel quite subtle. Hennessey have also confirmed that you will be able to order the HPE1200 kit for the Red Eye too. Little is known about the HPE1200 as it is geared more towards the drag strip. Hennessey confirm only that it includes an NHRA legal roll cage, parachute, headers, engine tuning and an upgraded supercharger system. With these added extras, between 1,000 hp and 1,500 hp should be unleashed!