It has already featured within our top 10 from SEMA 2018, so you should know a little about the V8 transplant Hennessey performed on the 2018 Ford Raptor. It debuted last week at the SEMA motor show and will undoubtedly find a place among Ford Performance purists who prefer the V8 to the V6 that the current generation comes equipped with.

Named the Hennessey VelociRaptor, the biggest talking point is that the 450 hp twin turbo V6 EcoBoost engine has been replaced. Hennessey have instead fitted a specially modified Ford 5.0 litre V8 engine, with a supercharger, which helps to produce a peak output of 758 hp.

As well as the power, Hennessey fit their own VelociRaptor bumpers front & rear, LED front lights, Stage 2 off-road suspension with a six-inch lift, Hennessey 20-inch alloy wheels and massive 37-inch BF Goodrich KM03 off-road tires.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 manages to put down a 4.1 second 60 mph sprint with a quarter mile dispatched in 12.2 seconds at a terminal speed of 115 mph. That performance is all the more surprising when you consider the sheer size and the massive tyres.

Prices for the 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 start at £147,950 which includes the Ford Raptor F150. Production will be limited to just 100 cars per year which each on receiving a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty.