With Aston Martin’s recent listing on the stock market, it seems certain that we will get to learn more secrets about how the company is run. As part of the company’s listing, it was required to produce an initial public offering prospectus. Buried in this 321 page document is confirmation that in June, Aston sold the tooling and design drawings for its Vanquish sportscar for a massive $26 million.

The Aston Martin Vanquish was replaced this year by the brand New Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. It is a car that has been getting rave reviews from those that have driven it. It seems that at least one person might wish to continue production of the outgoing Vanquish. They have acquired enough to effectively bring the Vanquish back from the dead!

There is no confirmation on who the purchaser might be although the sale also includes 18-months of support from Aston Martin Consulting.

It seems clear that someone is looking to continue production of the Aston Martin Vanquish. You don’t pay $26 million for the right to build a car just for prosperity. Among some of the likely candidates are Mansory and Ares Design, European tuning companies. We might also look at companies like Spyker and Gumpert who plan to introduce new vehicles and need a proven platform to do so.

