All of the downforce in the world would not have stopped this brand new McLaren Senna from crashing into a wall in Munich. The supercar looks to have been delivered on Saturday this week if a Facebook post made by McLaren Munich on Saturday is to be believed. The accident happened on Saturday, hours after deliver, in the Munich suburb of Grünwald.

The photos show the scene of the accident. Judging by the tyre marks left on the tarmac, it looks likely that the drive lost control of the rear end. The front seems to have buried itself in a wall although the extent of the damage is not known.

The driver of the car was said to be a 43 year old businessman from Grünwald. The car was said to have sent a signal to the dealership who were on hand within minutes to recover the car. It had less than 100 kilometres on the clock at the time of the accident, however, the damage is not thought to be severe enough to cause a write-off.

The McLaren Senna is a limited edition Ultimate Series McLaren. Just 500 will be produced and McLaren is currently working on delivering the production run to its customers. While it’s 800 hp twin-turbocharged V8 is impressive, it is in the handling department where the car really excels.

The Senna produces a staggering 800 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, making it a potent tool for the track. We drove it recently, read our review of the McLaren Senna by clicking the link. Rear the official details of the McLaren Senna by clicking through.