The Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 has been a long time in the making. While the Shelby name has been used regularly during since the inception of the Mustang, the GT500 badge is reserved for the baddest of all Mustangs. The latest generation model looks set to receive a GT500 very soon!

The GT500 badge was last used on the 2014 Shelby GT500 Super Snake. Back then, Ford offered two derivatives; a 662 hp and an 850 hp version. The latest model was recently snapped at a Ford dealer meeting and gives us a first glimpse of what to expect from the hottest Mustang.

A single photo has been leaked showing a car that gets a new carbon fibre front splitter, larger air intakes and a power dome for the bonnet. The bodywork looks wider, the ride height looks lower and the rear wing also looks to be constructed from carbon fibre. One of the most impressive features is those massive tyres, no doubt a necessity to ensure that the Mustang can put the power down.

Rumours so far suggest that the GT500 will come with an automatic 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. Leaked spec sheets suggest it will be powered by a 5.2 litre supercharged V8 engine producing 720 hp at 7,500 rpm and 881 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Power will be routed to the rear wheels and the package will weigh 1,916 kg kerb. Compared to the 1,706 kgs of the GT350, that’s an additional 210 kg and 194 hp. The spec sheet also suggests a 190 mph top speed.

Test mules have been spotted with a smaller rear wing which might suggest Ford will offer two versions of the rear spoiler; one for maximum downforce, the other for maximum speed. With the GT350, Ford offered a limited production run of the GT350R, it could do the same with the GT500.