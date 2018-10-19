The winter is coming! So it is a great time to take a closer look at some of the most desirable hotels in the Alps. And in our quest to find the best-of-the-best in the mountains there is one town hard to overlook: Sankt Moritz. This holiday paradise has made a name for itself around the globe and has a larger attraction to the rich and famous than any other ski resort.

The Kulm Hotel St. Moritz is the oldest hotel in town with a history dating back over 160 years. The majestic hotel with 172 rooms and suites is located a few meters away from the center of St Moritz with its shopping boutiques, restaurants and access to the Corviglia ski area. The hotel has always played a key role in life in Sankt Moritz. In 1928 and 1948 the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games was held in the park of the Kulm Hotel and last year during the Ski World Cup the opening and award ceremonies were held at the new Ice Pavillion.

The rooms and suites have been renovated completely the last 4 years and are divided between lake view, town view and mountain view. The different room categories have different styles but all have a sense of classic luxury with modern touches. The rooms feature natural and warm materials like pine wood, granite and marble. The suites and deluxe suites are all located on the sunny lake-side and include private balconies and a fireplace. The rooms are extremely well equipped and provide convenience and luxury beyond expectations.

Culinary delights await at the hotel’s five restaurants and bars. From the Grand Restaurant to ‘the K’ and from the Pizzeria to the Chesa al Parc near the hotel’s own 9-hole golf course. In addition to the wide variety the hotel has to offer there is more; as part of the dine around concept guest can also enjoy dinner in Hotel Kronenhof in Pontresina or have lunch at the Piz Nair. The Kulm Hotel is also home to some legendary bars including the Sunny Bar, Miles Davis Lounge, Kulm Country Club and the famous members-only Dracula Club founded by Gunter Sachs.

The 2.000 m2 Kulm Spa offers guest well deserved relaxation after a long day on the slopes or a hike through the mountains. An open-air pool as well as a 20m indoor pool can be found here. There are several saunas, a steam room, sole grotto, Kneipp baths and relaxation rooms. Treatments are offered based on three themes; relaxation, detox and regeneration. The private spa suite with a private sauna, steam bath and whirlpool is perfect for couples treatments.

In Summer guests at the Kulm can enjoy the 9-hole golf course with it’s driving range, putting green and golf academy. There are also three tennis courts. In winter the Kulm offers more than just access to the nearby ski-slopes. At the Kulm Country Club one can put on the ice skates or engage in a round of curling. Thrill-seekers will be happy to hear the Olympia Bob and Cresta Run also starts on the grounds of the Kulm St Moritz.

The facilities and rooms are perfect but what makes or breaks a luxury hotel experience is the service. Kulm has a very high staff to guest ratio and it shows throughout. The service is very professional and friendly. Most staff we encountered spoke multiple languages and were always happy to help. The Kulm proved to be one of the best hotels in Switzerland.