BMW have revealed their largest SUV yet. The BMW X7 enters the market as competition for the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS Class, the Audi Q7 and some of the American three row SUV’s. The X7 has been rumoured for many years and was virtually confirmed last year when the BMW Concept X7 debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017. As expected, the design remains true to that concept vehicle!

The BMW X7 is huge! It measures 5.1 metres in length, 2 metres wide and 1.8 metres tall, making it the largest BMW X model. The design is characterised by a massive front grille, possibly the biggest of any BMW model. The windows are unusually large and the high ground clearance gives a clear indication that BMW have worked in some off-road usability. LED headlights are standard with BMW Laserlights an option.

2019 BMW X7 Exterior 1 of 12

BMW fit acoustic glass windscreens as standard with acoustic side windows also available as an optional extra. The massive grille makes use of active air flaps to increase efficiency.

Inside, there are three rows of seats. Seven seats are fitted as standard with the middle row optionally available with two comfort seats. BMW have decided to carry the luxury feel through to the very back of the X7. The third row seats are electronically adjustable and come complete with armrests, cup holders and USB ports. The rear features a split tailgate with load capacity varying between 326 litres and 2,120 litres.

At the front, the driver gets the benefit of the latest BMW head-up display together with BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard. The later uses two 12.3 inch displays mounted to the dashboard to display critical information and control infotainment system.

Evidently, BMW have the BMW X7 aimed at the American market. Among the optional extras is a cooled and heated front seat cup holder. Other options include a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond, 1,500 watt 3D surround sound system.

2019 BMW X7 Interior 1 of 13

Two design packages are available for the BMW X7. The ‘Design Pure Excellence’ package adds aluminium trim to the roof rails, side window trims and a set of front and rear underguards. The rim options include a 21 and 22 inch multispoke design. Inside, comfort seats finished in Merino leather are standard.

For the ‘M Sport package’, the under guards are replaces with an M aerodynamic front and rear bumper bar and side skirt. The chrome and aluminium highlights are blacked out, the M sport exhaust system is fitted and a different set of rims made available. A specific M Sport leather upholstery is also available with contrast stitching and M Sport specific steering wheel, floor mats, pedals and door sill finishers.

At the business end of things, BMW will have four engine options from launch. The BMW X7 xDrive40i gets a 6 cylinder inline 3.litre engine producing 340 hp and 450 Nm of torque. The BMW X7 xDrive 50i (which is not available in Europe) gets the 4.4 litre V8 with an output of 462 hp and 650 Nm of torque. The BMW X7 xDrive 30d gets a 3.0 litre inline 6 cylinder engine with 265 hp and 620 Nm. The final model is the BMW X7 M50d with a 3.0 litre inline 6 cylinder engine producing 400 hp and 760 Nm of torque.

For now, none of the engines feature any electrification, they all come attached to an eight speed Steptronic transmission and all-wheel drive. The M Sport models get an M Sport differential for the rear axle, which is optional on the other models. Adaptive, electronically controlled dampers and air springs are fitted at all axels and ground clearance is 80 mm.

The BMW X7 will be built at the BMW Plant in Spartanburg, USA. It is expected that customers will get their hands on it by March 2019 with the price and market availability yet to be announced.