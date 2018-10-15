It is subtle tweaks this week for Techart. They have had hands on the Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS for the first time. The result is a subtle package of carbon fibre with gives slight enhancements, but, overall, an extra element of individualisation.

The Techart Carbon Sport Package is fairly straightforward to install and promises to add some unique features to the sports car. Techart offer a new front spoiler lip, front airblades, a roof spoiler, front air outlet louvers, rear wing end panels, side air intake trims, rear spoiler winglets, new side skirts, NACA air inlets, a rear deck lid cover, new mirrors, a window triangle, diffuser and apron shaft panels.

Techart GT3 RS 2018 1 of 13

These parts are all new or replace existing components. They are made of high quality carbon fibre, produced inhouse at the Techart manufactory. Finishes can be applied in either matte or high-gloss with individual color matching using translucent clearcoats.

As a rough idea of cost, Techart have indicated that the visible carbon front lip starts at EUR 6,750.00, the front air outlet louvers at EUR 1,450.00, the front spoiler is EUR 2,790.00 and the diffuser is EUR 1,590.00. All prices are excluding VAT.