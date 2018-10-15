106 lucky clients were given the opportunity to take a look at the new McLaren Speedtail last Friday. Codenamed BP23, the Speedtail is expected to be the spiritual successor to the McLaren F1, using some of the design cues that made the McLaren F1 such an icon.

The official launch date for the McLaren Speedtail has been confirmed as October 26. At 13:00, the Speedtail will be revealed online and we will finally get to see what 106 lucky McLaren clients have bought in to.

The Speedtail is promised to have the highest top speed of any McLaren to date, over 243 mph. A highly streamlined design is expected to help achieve this with the above teaser imagine hinting at the flat aerodynamic shape. Some have suggested that it will use a unique type of carbon fibre, although this is yet to be confirmed officially.

The 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 will likely power the McLaren Speedtail combined with electronic motors. The press release reveals that the combined output of the drivetrain will exceed 1,000 PS, making it the most powerful McLaren road car of all time. Performance figures have been banded around including a 0 to 300 km/h sprint of just 12.8 seconds. By contrast, the Bugatti Chiron manages 13.6 seconds and the Koenigsegg One:1, 11.92 seconds.

The centrally-mounted driving position should peak the interest of McLaren F1 fans. The Speedtail features two passenger seats either side and, we suspect, a set of upwards opening doors. What’s more, the limited production run of 106 cars is identical to the number of road cars McLaren produced for the F1.

All 106 customers will get access to the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) division which should make for some very interesting specifications. At a base price of £1.75million plus taxes, the Speedtail is also likely to be one of the most expensive McLaren’s to date! It has been sold out since before its initial announcement in November 2016. Those customers should be rewarded with deliveries towards the end of 2019.

The McLaren Speedtail is one of the first of 18 new cars to be announced as part of McLaren’s Track25 business plan. Announced to the public in July this year, McLaren’s £.12 billion expansion plan will include a replacement for the McLaren P1. The plan takes McLaren to 2025, by which time it expects that all McLaren Sport Series and Super Series models will feature a hybrid powertrain.