We’re always blown away by TopCar’s tuning projects. They have created some very high quality products in the past, based upon Porsche and Mercedes-Benz models. Their latest is based upon the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and sticks largely to the established script.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Inferno gets a 12 piece carbon fibre package. It consists of a carbon front bumper, a carbon bonnet with a power bulge, carbon side skirts, a huge carbon rear bumper diffuser, a carbon spoiler and small fender extensions finished in carbon too.

TopCar Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe INFERNO 1 of 11

Finishing touches include a carbon fibre front grille and Inferno forged wheels measuring 21 inches. The body kit fits to all versions of the GLC Coupe. TopCar also offer custom paintwork for all elements of the Inferno package.

Parts can be ordered as a package at a cost of €13,950, or individually. Installation costs €2,590 with the forged wheel sets starting at €4,850.