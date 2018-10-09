We recently received an update on the development of the Apollo Automobil Intensa Emozione “IE”. It was first announced at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 and has been in development since. The work is being carried out by HWA AG, the company that powers the Mercedes-AMG racing division.

We are told that the Apollo IE is closer to production. It recently completed a multi-day endurance test at the Lausitzring Circuit in Germany. Two IE’s were put through their paces, a road car and a car set up in ‘race’ configuration.

Testing in recent months has apparently focused on collecting data to analyze the thermal and aero dynamics.

Apollo IE 1 of 26

Apollo Chairman, Normal Choi said: “We are very pleased with the progress at this recent test as another round of dynamic development in collaboration with our technical partner, HWA AG is completed. This program is operating at the highest level and we are thoroughly testing the cars in both road and track use cases prior to beginning production. It is a pleasure for us to share a peak behind the scenes to the public and our many fans so they can get a better sense of the magnitude of the program and the process.”

For those unfamiliar with the Apollo IE project, it was born out of Gumpert, the defunct German supercar manufacturer. Gumpert filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and was purchased by a Hong Kong consortium in 2016. Since then, the company have been working on a successor to the Gumpert Apollo in collaboration with some of the industries biggest names.

The Apollo IE will be available in a limited production run of 10 cars. Each car is spoken for already at a cost in the region of €2,300,000. Power comes from a 6.3 litre V12 engine which produces 790 hp and 561 lb ft of torque. The bodywork is entirely carbon fibre with the chassis using some steel, aluminium and titanium components. Apollo targets a 0 to 97 km/h time of 2.7 seconds, with a projected top speed 335 km/h.