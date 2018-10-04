The sound of the Aston Martin Valkyrie has been revealed for the first time. The engine is being developed by British motorsport specialists Cosworth who have undertaken the end-to-end project. This means that it will be manufactured, assembled and tested in house.

Whilst the exact figures remain unofficial, rumours suggest that the powerplant is a 6.5-litre V12 unit. The engine is said to develop around 1,100 hp, although it is unclear whether this figure includes the anticipated hybrid boost. In any event, Cosworth have been promising the most powerful naturally aspirated road car engine.

The sound is incredible. It sounds like a Formula 1 race car, which is no surprise considering the project came about as a joint partnership between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing. It remains to be seen how much the noise will be restricted for everyday roads. The Valkyrie will clearly blur the lines between race car and road car.

Aston Martin hopes to have a road-going prototype by the end of the year with production scheduled to start in early 2019. 150 are planned for production at a cost of $3.2 million. Every single one is accounted for.