The Porsche 911 Speedster concept has been officially confirmed for production at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. Released during the Pebble Beach Concours event back in August, the original concept car was built to celebrate 70 years of Porsche. The design study received such a warm reception that Porsche have decided a limited production run is in order.

Exactly 1,948 units of the open-top two-seater will be built. The number is important as it refers to the year that the Porsche 356 “Number 1” received its operating license. A second Speedster Concept study has been placed on display in Paris, complete with Guards Red paintwork. It features new cross-spoke 21-inch wheels with a black leather interior.

Porsche 991 Speedster Guards 1 of 7

The car was developed by Porsche Motorsport at Weissach. It will be the first car to be offered with new Heritage Design Packages. The exclusive accessory line is available through Porsche Exclusive. It adds further elements of personalisation for the Porsche 911.

The Speedster in Paris features 21-inch center lock wheels, tinted day-time running lights, two “Talbot”-shaped exterior mirrors as well as a fuel tank cap – centrally positioned on the bonnet. The interior uses partly perforated black leather with red highlights.

Other than these heritage elements, the Speedster Concept remains the same as the original model. Based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, it is power by a 500 hp flat-six engine. The shorter windscreen, carbon fibre rear decklid and distinct dual “streamliner” design make it clear that this is a Speedster!