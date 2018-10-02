The Mercedes-Benz B Class has received an update fresh off the back of the A Class update earlier this year. The B Class is on display at the Paris Motor Show 2018 which is currently ongoing. It brings the ageing B Class into the modern Mercedes-Benz era and aligns it with the rest of the model range.

The B Class occupies that niche category between a hatchback and a full size people mover; the sub-compact executive MPV. Mercedes-Benz have promised dynamic handling and comfort with technology and features taken from the S Class and A Class models. Headlamps are H7 with LED daytime running lights. LED headlamps are an option.

The B Class features short overhangs which help maximise the interior space. The drag coefficient is 0.24, indicating that air flow has improved over the previous generation. The roof line is lower with a new face, similar in style to the A Class. The driving experience should feel completely different from the A Class as the driver sits 90 mm higher.

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class 1 of 15

Inside, the architecture of the new A Class is clear. The instrument panel is split into two elements. The central cutout in front of the driver houses a free-standing display which comes in three different versions: with two 7-inch displays, with one 7-inch and one 10.25-inch display and, in the Widescreen version with two 10.25-inch displays. A head-up display is also available as an option.

The MBUX system which debuted in the A Class is also available on the B Class. The system includes touch screen control as standard, the widescreen display set up and augmented reality technology.

The seats are also all-new. Flatter and more comfortable than the outgoing version, they have a larger adjustment range. Seat climate control and massage function are also available for the new B-Class as optional extras.

The rear seats have a 40:20:40 split and the luggage compartment can swallow between 455 and 705 litres with the rear seats folded. This figure is similar to the outgoing model yet changes in the shape make it more useable. Up to 1540 litres of space is on offer depending on how good your packing skills are.

Driver assistance packages include semi-autonomous technology. For example, Active Distance Assist Distronic, part of the Driving Assistance package, is able to adapt to many route-specific situations, predictively and conveniently adjusting the speed. The B Class also gets Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Brake Assist and Pre-Safe.

A host of engine options will be available for launch. The B 180 will get 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque, the B 200 gets 163 hp and 250 Nm. The diesel options include the B 180 d with 116 hp and 260 Nm, B 200 d with 150 hp and 320 Nm and the B 220 d with 190 hp and 400 Nm.

Mercedes-Benz are expected to update the CLA and GLA very soon, together with the announcement of a new GLB. The B Class will be available to order from 3 December 2018, with deliveries due to begin in February 2019.