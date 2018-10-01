For many, the Ferrari 250 GTO is the greatest car of all time. There were just 36 250 GTO’s produced between 1962 and 1964, every one is highly sought-after as a collectors piece with the latest version to hit the market commanding a $48.4 million price tag.

In this modern era of factory continuation models and on-off special editions, it is somehow surprising that Ferrari haven’t sought to cash in with their own modern interpretation of the GTO. Instead, the renderings you see above were produced by Ares Design, a coachbuilder from Modena, Italy.

Ares Design is a new business, run by former Lotus CEO Dany Bahar. It specialises in producing custom coachwork on a wide variety of cars. It’s most famous design to date is based upon the Mercedes-AMG G 63 while it also offers solutions for cars like the Land Rover Defender and retro-restorations for the Porsche 964.

It’s more outrageous designs include a Targa design for the Porsche 991 GT3 and a two-door conversion for the Bentley Mulsanne. It’s latest is a Ferrari 812 Superfast-based Ferrari 250 GTO.

It is a work in progress, however, Ares Design apparently have a customers lined up for the build. With the donor car (which can also use an F12berlinetta), the total cost will be under 1 million euros with a limited production run of 10 examples.