The brand new BMW 3-Series is expected to be unveiled this week at the Paris Motor Show 2018. As with most things these days, the brand new BMW has been revealed online through leaks before BMW could even remove the covers!

The leaks occurred through the BMW website and its configurator which appeared to show the 3 Series line-up in full for a short time before it was removed. Details are still thin on the ground, however, the photos do give us a full view of the exterior which is much as we had expected to be honest.

The new 3-Series gets a longer wheelbase with a new headline and grille design. The M340i and M Sport Package cars get an aggressive aerodynamic kit with large front intakes and an impressive rear end.

Inside, the photos show a Spartan interior with a large MMI system and a digital dashboard. The surfaces are quite sparse and the centre console is noticeable for its lack of a gear shifter. It is possible that BMW might have a rotary dial in mind for the 3-Series, however, it is difficult to tell from a mere glance.

The 3 Series will rival the Audi A4 and Mercedes C Class in its range. It is the entry-level BMW compact saloon but has traditionally sold very well. Underneath, the 3 Series is expected to make a move to the CLAR architecture, which also underpins the larger 5 Series and X3 SUV.

In terms of powertrains, we expect to see a BMW i4, based upon the Vision Dynamics concept from last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. Two plug-in hybrids will also join the model range, a 325e and 330e version. The bulk of sales will be made up with a 1.5 litre 318i together with a 2.0 litre four-cylinder 320i and 330i. The range will be topped with an M340i and M340d which are likely to be six-cylinder models, developing 360 bhp and 320 bhp respectively. The M3 will follow with around 460 bhp.

More details later this week once the official press release has landed!