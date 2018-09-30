Hamilton and Bottas have given Mercedes a 1-2 finish at Russian GP 2018. Hamilton now leads the championship by 10 points. Bottas on the other hand was not happy as he was forced to give his position to Hamilton despite having the right pace. “Valtteri this is Toto. Difficult day for you, difficult day for us. Let’s come together and discuss it.”

The top 10 at the Russian GP 2018 were: 1 Hamilton, 2 Bottas, 3 Vettel, 4 Raikkonen, 5 Verstappen, 6 Ricciardo, 7 Leclerc, 8 Magnussen, 9 Ocon and 10 Perez.

Bottas started the Russian GP 2018 from pole, leading Hamilton and Vettel. The later duo had a battle for second but Hamilton retained second, it was during that battle that Bottas found some moment to move clear ahead of his rivals. Toro Rosso had an early double retirement after both their cars tangled during the early laps.

Bottas pitted from the lead on lap 12/53, dropping ultrasofts for softs. Hamilton was promoted to the lead, while his teammate rejoined in fourth behind Verstappen. Vettel also made his stop, followed by Hamilton but the stops were in favor of the Ferrari man who emerged ahead of Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver managed to get back his position after jumping Vettel on turn 3 and 4.

Lap 17/53 and it was Raikkonen in the lead and Verstappen right behind, both yet to stop. Bottas was third with Hamilton in P4. Both Mercedes drivers were exchanging fastest laptimes, Ferrari’s Vettel didn’t have the usual pace that we have seen from the team this year.

Hamilton complained about Vettel blocking him on the straight twice, and the stewards were indeed looking into that matter. Meanwhile on lap 19, Raikkonen made his first stop, allowing Verstappen to jump into the lead, the Dutchman was yet to pit.

LAP 18/53: Kimi pits which means… Max Verstappen* currently leads the race! *0 pit stops #RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/860XZbaEie — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2018

The stewards decided to take no action on the Hamilton-Vettel incident. Bottas in the meantime allowed Hamilton to pass through, although they both lost some time to Verstappen.

“I had to do this to make sure we secured this. I understand your frustration.” Mercedes Strategy Chief told a frustrated Bottas who argued that he could have passed Verstappen in the next lap.

Max was still the leader of the race, his tires having gone for 37 laps. Hamilton even though with a blistered left rear still managed to set a decent pace, cutting down Verstappen’s lead to 2s.

Verstappen made his first stop on lap 43, taking on some ultrasofts before rejoining in P5. Hamilton now led the race from Bottas and Vettel.

LAP 43/53: Verstappen pits – slips on ultras for the last 10 laps #RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/xMKq8A5oF2 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2018

Hamilton went ahead to win the Russian GP, leading his teammate Bottas for a 1-2 Mercedes finish. Vettel claimed the final podium spot in P3.